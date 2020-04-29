Health insurance options after being furloughed

If you've been furloughed from your job and want to ensure you have health coverage, there are several options, according to Avera Health Plans.

health insurance after furlough

There is a 60-day window to choose your plan from the time of furlough. You can check to be added on your spouse's insurance, or if you're under the age of 26, go back on your parent's plan. For children only, there's coverage through the South Dakota CHIP plan, and another option that may be surprisingly affordable due to provisions and tax credits is through healthcare.gov.

Debra Muller, CEO of Avera Health plans ran a quote for a family of four in Minnehaha county, with an annual income of $50,000 at healthcare.gov.

"For a bronze level of premium, which has the highest out of pocket costs attached to it meaning, big deductibles, a few co-pays but most of its out of pocket maximums that I can get that for just ten dollars a month."

Muller says you can contact Avera Health plans, and they can help you navigate healthcare.gov and discuss other health insurance options.

Link:

https://www.averahealthplans.com/insurance/

