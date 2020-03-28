Health officials: 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Iowa

Iowa health officials say 64 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the state's total to nearly 300.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Saturday in a news release that the new cases included 14 in Linn County and 12 in Polk County. The new cases include 29 who range in age from 18 to 40; 22 who are 41-60 years old; and 13 who are older than 60.

There have been 4,375 who have tested negative to date and three deaths from the virus.

The new totals come a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds activated more than three dozen more Iowa Army National Guard members to help handle coronavirus response missions across the state.

