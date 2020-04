South Dakota Department of Health officials say an employee at a second Sioux Falls gas station has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the employee worked at Get n’ Go on 57th Street and Cliff Avenue on Friday, April 10, 8 am to 3 pm and on Saturday, April 11, from 4 pm to midnight.

Officials are asking customers who visited the gas station on those dates to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.