Health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure risk at 2 Aberdeen bars

State health officials have issued a warning about potential COVID-19 exposures at two bars in Aberdeen.

An individual visited the Lager's Inn Bar and The Zoo Bar on Saturday, May 9 while able to transmit the virus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The individual was at Lager's Inn Bar from around 7:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m, then went to The Zoo Bar from 10:50 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officials are advising anyone who was at those bars at the time to monitor their symptoms for two weeks. The CDC is offering a screening tool which offers more recommendations.