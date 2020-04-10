Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at two Sioux Falls businesses

South Dakota health officials are warning the public about potential COVID-19 exposures in Sioux Falls.

An employee at the Get-n-Go at W. 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue reported working April 4 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Saturday, April 4 – 10 am-6 pm

Sunday, April 5 – 7 am-3 pm

Monday, April 6 – 3 pm-10 pm

A separate individual employed at Lewis Drug at 37th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls reported working April 5 through April 6 while able to transmit the virus. The employee worked during these times:

Sunday, April 5 – 10 am-6 pm

Monday, April 6 – 9 am-6:30 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the designated dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

· Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

· Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce your risk of exposure.

· Create a family plan to prepare for COVID-19 and develop a stay at home kit with food, water, medication, and other necessary items.

If you develop symptoms:

· Call your health care provider immediately.

· Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider via phone before going to a clinic or hospital to prevent spread in healthcare facilities.

· Avoid contact with other people.

· Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials.

For more information and updates related to COVID-19 visit the COVID.SD.GOV or CDC.gov or call 1-800-997-2880.