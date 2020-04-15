Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposures at more Sioux Falls businesses

State health officials are warning the public of two more Sioux Falls businesses where they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

An employee at O’Reilly Auto Parts, located at 2022 S. Minnesota Ave, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

• Thursday, April 9 – 11 am-7:30 pm

• Friday, April 10 – 11 am-7:30 pm

An employee at Tienda America, located at 114 S. Franklin Ave, has also tested positive. They were reported to working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

• Monday, April 6 – 9 am-10 pm

• Tuesday, April 7 – 9 am-10 pm

• Wednesday, April 8 – 9 am-10pm

• Thursday, April 9 – 9 am-10 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

This brings the current total of Sioux Falls businesses where an employee has tested positive to four.

On Monday, health officials warned of possible exposures at two separate Walmarts in Sioux Falls.

On April 10, health officials warned of possible exposures at both a Get-n-Go and Lewis Drug Store in Sioux Falls.

