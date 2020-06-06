Healthcare workers stand in solidarity for black lives

Protests continue in the Sioux Empire this weekend as healthcare workers took a stand against racism and injustice Saturday.

Healthcare workers from around the region came to Fawick Park in Sioux Falls to stand in solidarity for black lives.

Protest organizer Connie Taylor said, “It was overwhelmingly positive, no one said anything negative or bad and I really appreciate the support from everyone.”

Dr. Connie Taylor helped organize the peaceful protest where healthcare workers showed their support to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her goal Saturday was to encourage the same quality of healthcare, no matter the race.

"The biggest one is examining implicit bias and how you’re treating black, indigenous, latinx patients and making sure they get the same quality of healthcare as everyone else,” Taylor added.

Dr. Richard Vo says bias comes from people’s childhoods and how they grow up, and there is no place for those views in healthcare.

Vo said, “I may have some bias based on my experiences with certain populations, but it shouldn’t change how I engage with them, and how I care for them, and how I treat them as individuals and as patients.”

Dr. Taylor spoke at the protest about experiences she’s had at work surrounding the color of her skin and says microaggressions can add up and damage someone's day.

At the end of the demonstration, protesters were asked to kneel for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that the Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck.

"Two minutes in and I was like certainly 8 minutes must be up by now, it’s not possible that somebody can kneel on somebody's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds." Taylor continued, “It was uncomfortable, but it was good that it was uncomfortable.”

Vo added, “This is an uncomfortable 8 minutes and 45 seconds but I could just imagine how long he had to lay on the ground for that time, and just the un-comfort he endured which ultimately led to his death.”