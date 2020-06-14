9th Step Forward to Prevent Suicide Event goes virtual

Staff from the Helpline Center held their 9th Step Forward to Prevent Suicide event Sunday morning.

Unlike past years, safety and health concerns prompted the event to go virtual.

Janet Kittams is the Helpline Center CEO and said, “We’ll be talking a little bit about the services the Helpline Center provides and the important work we do in suicide prevention. And then, we have a guest speaker, Sam Breske, will be sharing his personal story about a loss in his life.”

Anyone was able to join in and watch the event through Facebook and YouTube Live.

“Virtually, we’ll still have the stories being told from our Key Note speakers, so a lot of it will be the same,” she added.

Those tuning in were also able to donate directly to the Helpline Center to help continue these efforts.

While their work focuses on prevention, a significant part of the event has always been remembering the lives lost to suicide.

“I think one of the most important parts of what we’ve always done every year is a remembrance service with balloon release to remember those loved ones that were lost and we’re still going to continue to do that this year,” said Kittams.

And those watching online were still able to watch the balloon release.

With many people spending more time at home and separated from friends and family, mental health appears to be even more prevalent.

Kittams said, “During the pandemic, the calls we’ve been receiving at the Helpline Center have already increased dramatically, especially calls for people who are struggling, a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress and so the services we provide for suicide prevention are so important, especially during this time. We know people are having a really difficult time.”

They also want to remind everyone that the HelpLine Center is operating 24 hours a day and anyone needing help can just dial 211.