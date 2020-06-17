High school girls' wrestling sanctioned in South Dakota

Girls will officially be able to wrestle at the high school level in South Dakota next school year.

The South Dakota High School Activities Association has sanctioned a girls' division in wrestling starting in the 2020-21 school year.

The state's wrestling advisory committee has been discussing the idea for two years, according to a SDHSAA press release issued Wednesday.

South Dakota is the 25th state to sanction high school girls wrestling.

According to the SDHSAA, the Girls Wrestling division will begin with one classification and four weight classes, divided up evenly based upon certification weights of the competitors. The top 8 participants in each weight class will qualify for the State Wrestling Tournament, with the Girls Division occurring alongside the boys division at the same event.

Weight classes may expand in the future, depending on participation numbers.

