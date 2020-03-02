Hiring Fair aims to address nursing shortage

South Dakota offers a wide spectrum of health care opportunities for those looking for employment. But, finding people to fill the positions is becoming more of a challenge.

The Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health put on a Sioux Falls Nursing Hiring Fair, hoping to get their open positions filled. With an ever-present nursing shortage, it seems it couldn't be a better time for those looking for employment.

"There is a shortage of workers in South Dakota and definitely in Health Care. We're hoping that job fairs like this will attract students and those interested in employment in health care," said Myron Moore, Good Samaritan Society Administrator.

Within the next 10 years, South Dakota is projected to see a deficit of about 1,900 registered nurses, that's according to registerednursing.org.

To help fill these positions, Sanford Health and the Good Samaritan Society used their partnership to hold a Nursing Hiring Fair on Monday.

"We have a lot of clinical opportunities; RN's, LPN's, Medical Assistants and Nursing Assistants are all represented here. So, we're definitely just looking for those qualified candidates to come out, meet with our leaders," said Jonathan Runyan, Sanford Health Sourcing Specialist.

Job seekers have the opportunity to meet with those leaders one-on-one and even get hired on the spot.

Kyah Broders, Cardiac Specialty Unit Clinical Manager, said, "If you sit down and you decide cardiology isn't maybe the place for you, maybe we can refer you to something like the emergency department, the GI lab. There are just so many different areas that we can cover today."

By 2030, South Dakota is predicted to be seventh in the country for a shortage of registered nurses.

This event gives the needed exposure for the organizations to find the best of the best to fill their workforce.

"Not only from a nursing position but also from a nursing assistant position and with the increase needs in health care it's incredibly important to continue to just recruit, really get the word out there and continue to inspire the next generation of health care," said Broders.