Historic Sioux Falls house going up for sale

Last spring the Tomar Park neighborhood in Sioux Falls found itself underwater. Demolition is expected to start this week on several homes that were severely damaged by flooding. The city offered to buy up some of those flood damaged homes, re-locating a few and tearing others down. In this same neighborhood is one of the most historic homes in the city. The owner of the centuries-old house has decided to sell it hoping someone else will pick up this piece of history.

If this the historic Schaetzel-Lyon house could talk it would have a story to tell. According to Preservation Sioux Falls, the house was built in 1881 by Sioux Falls' very first mayor, Jacob Schaetzel. 24 years later, it was purchased and relocated by the Lyon family, the same family the fairgrounds is named after.

It has escaped multiple demolitions and has been moved three times and has had a handful of owners. 2020 could be it's fourth time moving.

"Last year the flood water got very close and that was a sign I think for me to move out,” said Richard Dodge.

Dodge purchased the house in 1988 at South Phillips Avenue and moved the house to its current location at 208 West Lotta Street.

“Argus Leader did a story on the house on buildings that were in danger of being destroyed or lost and the Schaetzel house was one of them, so it got my interest in the house,” said Dodge.

Being a history buff he couldn't resist. Now, 32 years later he plans to sell the house to the city as a part of a flood buyout plan.

"I could move it but I did that before and I'm a lot wiser now and I don’t think I want to try it again,” said Dodge.

The fate of the house is now uncertain. It could be demolished, but dodge would like to see someone purchase the home from the city and move it to where he believes it belongs.

"I think the house should be in the historic area, so anybody that has property in the historic area that would be interested would be the ones,” said Dodge.

Dodge said it was a tough decision to make, but it's time for him to let someone else enjoy a slice of Sioux Falls history.

For more info on the house you can contact Diane DeKoeyer with Neighborhood Planning and Historic Preservation for the City of Sioux Falls. Phone: 605-367-8889, Email: ddekoeyer