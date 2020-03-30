Historic health scare leads to uncommon economic moves

The economy has slowed down substantially since COVID-19 has become prevalent throughout the world. The consolation is knowing that life will eventually return to normal. Ironically, during a time when most Americans are being conservative, car manufacturers are doling out incentives and deals that are uncommon even in the best of circumstances.

"We just took some drastic measures with incentives," said Subaru owner Mike Schulte. "Subaru is not an incentive company. They generally don't do low interest rates or anything like that because their cars are so popular, but in these times we've gotten some really good terms out there like 72 months with 0% financing plus up to four months with no payments even on used cars."

Similar offers can be found at other dealerships across the area, and Schulte says his staff is emphasizing their concierge services to minimize physical encounters and still practice social distancing.

The effort to maintain some form of personal interaction is not lost on businesses, but staff at The Diamond Store are adapting to more traffic online and over the phone. That is not to say that visitors have declined the opportunity to browse when there are fewer than ten people at the store.