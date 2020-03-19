Home schooling includes life lessons for Mom and Daughter during school closure

The doors are closed, the hallways empty and the parking lot bare at Brandon Elementary School. Despite the unlit rooms, there is still a lot of learning taking place with the students...much of it centered around the kitchen table.

Kylie and daughter Storey are home schooling during coronavirus pandemic school closure

Kylie and Storey Murray have taken the challenge of adjusting to home schooling head-on. Kylie says picking up her daughter on the last day of school was an eye-opener. "Her backpack was full and she said I have a lot of papers in my backpack Mom," said Kylie.

And that's when they set up a location and a routine to learn at home. Kylie knows it's probably easier to teach a kindergartener than her friends with older kids. "Feel sorry for them because I would have to hire a tutor, or hopefully one of my older nephews would be able to help me out," said Kylie.

Both say one of the positives amid the pandemic is the extra time spent together. Storey likes that they don't have to rush in the morning and that the sun is up. "I like super daylight and I like to see a lot," said Storey.

And they both are learning an important lesson. "Not everything is going to go just the way you think it's going to go. the world can change dramatically and drastically, very easy and very fast. And it teaches them to adapt and it also teaches them that we still have to do our work and do our schooling," said Kylie.

The days are full, but Mom knows what Storey eventually wants "She misses school. So when they do get to go back, hopefully get to go back, it'll be kind of like the first day of school, all over again," said Kylie.

Until that day, Storey has a message for classmates "I miss you and see you back at school," said Storey.

