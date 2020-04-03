Hot Harley Nights canceled for 2020

Organizers of the annual Hot Harley Nights event in Sioux Falls made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event.

In a statement, Jim Entenman, Jimmy Entenman and Joe Entenman from J&L Harley-Davidson said in the end, it was the right decision to make in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

"With the uncertainty of the current situation in our country and the great state of South Dakota, we've made the decision to cancel this year's Hot Harley Nights. We did not come to this decision lightly but we know that the most important thing right now is the health of our people in and around the motorcycle community."