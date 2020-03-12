Hot Springs State Veterans Home canceling activities

The State Veterans Home in Hot Springs is canceling activities and limiting visits amid the coronavirus outbreak.

All activities provided by outside volunteer groups have been canceled until further notice, according to Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home superintendent Brad Richardson.

In addition, visitors will be surveyed about their health and recent travels as well as having their temperatures taken before they enter the home.

“We are asking people to be understanding and will work with families to ensure they can still see their loved ones through video conferencing options like Skype,” Richardson said. “Requests to see family members will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, and decisions will be made based on what’s good for the resident and the Home as a whole.”

Officials say the home is working with the CDC and the state Department of Health to stay ahead of the situation.