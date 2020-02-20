House panel advances bill encouraging drug addiction treatment

A House committee has approved a bill that aims to encourage pregnant women with drug addictions to get treatment.

Rep. Spencer Gosch introduced the bill after hearing of a high rate of pregnant women with drug addiction. Under the state's current laws, people can be charged with a felony if they possess or take drugs.

The bill would allow pregnant women to avoid a drug conviction if they complete an addiction recovery program and seek prenatal care.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

