How can employers help employees as they return to the office?

The CEO of Well365, Trisha Dohn, said many companies are taking different approaches as they welcome employees back to the office. Well365 is a corporate wellness company that helps businesses create healthy workplaces for their employees.

Dohn said many companies are still trying to figure out how to navigate bringing employees back into the workplace. Some are doing it little by little with only 20% of their employees coming back at a time. She said each company is taking different precautions.

Employers need to be cognizant of the different comfort levels of their employees as they return to the workplace. It's important to remind them of resources available from the company like an EAP program.