How important is having a last will and testament during a pandemic?

As the Coronavirus cases nationwide and throughout South Dakota continue to increase, so does the death toll.

According to the C-D-C, the Coronavirus is responsible for over 5,000 deaths nationwide, and three deaths South Dakota.

Which brings up the question, do you know where your assets are going if something were to happen to you?

Attorney at The Krause Law Firm, Jason K.W. Krause said, “There’s never been a more important time to have those things taken care of than now.”

Friday afternoon, State Officials laid out their projections for the Coronavirus in South Dakota.

They expect anywhere between 265,000 to 600,000 South Dakotans could catch the virus. Of those, .5%-3% are expected to die from it.

Which means that this virus has the potential to take the lives of up to 18,000 South Dakotans.

Jason Krause is an Asset Protection Attorney and says there’s no better time than now to have a will.

“In my lifetime, I don’t think there has been a more important time to make sure that your estate, or financial affairs, are in order. Just because of the severity that COVID-19 brings,” Krause said.

A last will and testament will ensure that all your assets are distributed just as you’d like them to be if you were to pass away.

If you don’t have one, it will be up to the state government to distribute your assets.

Krause said, “You will have no input; you won’t have a choice how it gets distributed. It will be done for you.”

Over the last few months, Krause says there’s been a higher interest in getting or reviewing wills.

“Tremendous uptick in the number of people that have specific changes that they want to make or they want to make sure that their estate plan is actually done,” he added.

Young or old, he says a will is for everyone.

“The idea that now we know that this pandemic can affect all ages, tells me that people are realizing that it’s never too early and it’s never too late,” said Krause.