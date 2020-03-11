How many times do you touch your face? Health officials warn against it

Health officials say the best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to constantly wash your hands and avoid touching your face. It seems simple enough right? But it got us at Dakota News Now wondering how often we touch our faces without realizing it.

Miranda Paige took it upon herself to find out. She conducted a little experiment and filmed people in our news and sales departments without them knowing to see how many times some people touched their face.

Doctors say you shouldn't touch your face because your hands can easily pick up germs and things like the Coronavirus.

"The droplets from the virus from another person that's infected with the virus you can get from surfaces,” said Allison Suttle, Chief Medical Officer for Sanford Health.

Touching your face could give those germs direct access to your immune system. However, not touching your face could be harder than you think. That's what folks from Dakota News Now found out. We filmed Dakota News Now Sales Manager Dannette Tobin without her knowing why. In the span of six minutes she touched her face five times.

"It's pretty eye opening, I didn't realize it was pretty much a one time minute that I had touched my face,” said Tobin.

She says she is getting in the habit of using more hand sanitizer, but had never thought to focus on not touching her face.

“Will make me more conscious as to how often I'm itching my nose or pulling my hair back,” said Tobin.

She also has a tip of her own for avoiding germs.

“Probably the biggest thing I've changed is walking through stores and if there are carts I wipe the handle off and then I continue my shopping,” said Tobin.

We also set up cameras in the Dakota News Now newsroom. Throughout the work day we caught multiple people touching their faces. Meteorologist Tyler Roney and our producer Chris Dexter were caught in the act.

We also filmed our reporter Jenna LeMair for six minutes. She touched her face seven times.

“I'm surprised and I'm not surprised because I've known about myself that I use my hands a lot and touch my face, but actually seeing yourself touch the mouse and then directly touch your face right after that is just the stuff you don't think about,” said LeMair.

