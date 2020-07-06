Advertisement

How the pandemic has affected local weddings

(KSFY)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
​This time of year is a popular time for weddings, but just like many events have been impacted by the pandemic, some weddings have had to be postponed or changed. This has affected businesses like Priceless Events. The past couple of months have been filled with uncertainty for Owner Courtney Thorpe.

”It was stressful. It’s hard to tell other people that you’re not going to get to have this wedding that you’ve thought of and you’ve been dreaming of for how many months now,” said Thorpe.

She’s had to take it day-by-day with her clients.

“When we get to the month of the wedding it’s ‘Hey, we’re there let’s do it or what do we think about changing that guest list a little bit or changing the way we serve food,’” said Thorpe.

This experience pushed her to get creative. One thing she came up with is birthdays and weddings in a box.

”It kind of started with I had a bride and groom who were supposed to get married and super bummed that they couldn’t. So we had a custom cake topper and champagne and champagne glasses and a small mini cake delivered to their house. So that they got to celebrate that day and not just kind of be home and sad that they weren’t actually getting married,” said Thorpe.

Many couples like Dawn Hentges and her fiance Eric have chosen to postpone their wedding to next year.

“My fiance is immunosuppressed due to having a double lung transplant in 2018. So when it came down to making the decision on if we wanted to proceed with the wedding or not, his health was you know first and foremost in our brains along with the health and safety of our guests,” said Hentges.

For those who didn’t want to wait, “A lot of couples have done smaller ceremonies on the date they were supposed to get married and then chosen to have a reception at a later date,” said Thorpe.

Thorpe says now that restrictions have been lifted, her business has started to pick back up. Her advice to couples planning their wedding right now is to stay calm and be willing to be flexible. Also, to understand that not everyone will feel comfortable attending events right now.

