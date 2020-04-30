How some Sioux Falls businesses are preparing to re-open

Mayor TenHaken's announcement to relax restrictions on businesses has come as a relief to many owners in the Sioux falls area.

While this is a preliminary phase of a complete re-opening plan, some businesses are preparing to open their doors.

"We'll see what happens tomorrow at City Council but we're planning on opening up May 11th,” said Fonder.

After completely shutting down both kRav'N and Barrel House, restaurant owner Mark Fonder says he's been preparing to re-open ever since, buying all new tables and setting a spaced layout to follow guidelines.

"Booths are gonna be every other. We're putting hand sanitizer at the tables, hand sanitizer at the doors,” said Fonder, “We don't want any cases here and we want to be safe.”

Chelsea Giedd, owner of Chelsea's Boutique in Downtown Sioux Falls, says it's come down to her and her husband running their business, which has been almost completely online now.

Giedd said, ”Our goal is to bring back all our full-time employees within the next couple of weeks and be able to have our doors open again."

But, this doesn't mean going back to normal operations just yet.

"We will still be abiding by the 10 people max in the store. We'll have a sanitation station at the door. We will be steaming any clothes that get tried on because that does kill the virus,” said Giedd.

Because of the unpredictable changes over the last 6 weeks, these businesses are opening up with caution.

"As long as we feel like it's still okay in a couple weeks for us to open the doors, then that's what we'll do but if all the sudden something happens and we're not able to do that, we'll pivot again to make sure we're keeping our community and employees safe,” said Giedd.

"I'm a little nervous but I am excited too. I know I have a lot of staff that's excited to come back,” said Fonder, “Hopefully everyone is responsible when they come in here and it's their choice to come in here. So, if they don't feel comfortable, we're still gonna do curbside and to-go food and all that.”

There will be a special city council meeting tomorrow afternoon, where councilors will have their first reading on this ordinance.

If approved, the earliest it would take effect is next Friday.