How to deal with anxiety during the coronavirus outbreak

Karla Salem, an integrated health therapist at Sanford, said this time that America is experiencing right now can cause anxiety because of the fear of the unknown, the shock factor, and all the changes people are having to deal with.

Salem said it's important to go back to the basics like getting sleep, staying hydrated, and exercising.

Developing a routine can also make a difference. Another thing she mentioned is to figure out what you can control, like what you're eating and what you do on a daily basis.