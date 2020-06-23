How to find your school under Sioux Falls' new redistricting plan

The Sioux Falls School District has launched a tool that allows people to identify which school children will attend under a newly approved high school redistricting plan.

The school board approved the new plan in a meeting Monday night. It incorporates districting for Jefferson High School, which is currently under construction in northwest Sioux Falls.

The tool allows Sioux Falls residents to identify their district by putting in their home address. It also includes different proposals for middle school boundaries that are still under discussion.

You can find the tool here.