Howard Wood Dakota Relays canceled

A major South Dakota high school track event has been canceled due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Howard Wood Dakota Relays, initially scheduled for the first two days of May in Sioux Falls, have been canceled, officials announced Wednesday.

"We share in the disappointment and heartbreak of our student-athletes that will be unable to compete in 2020," a statement from Howard Wood Relay President Bill O'Connor said. "However, the health and well-being of our participants, volunteers, and spectators remain our top priorities during these unprecedented times."

The cancellation comes a day after Gov. Kristi Noem announced all public schools in South Dakota must remain closed until at least May 1.