Huron closes all public buildings

The city of Huron is closing all public buildings amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes after more positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Beadle County on Thursday.

The city also laid out a number of other guidelines and protocols, including how to contact the city with any questions, on their website.

Officials established the Beadle County Task Force to address the outbreak. They held a Facebook Live public session Friday to answer questions from the public. You can watch the full video here.

During the briefing, officials referred any specific questions regarding the cases in Beadle County to the South Dakota Department of Health.