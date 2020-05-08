Huron man appointed to fill seat of state lawmaker who died from COVID-19

Governor Noem has appointed Lynn Schneider of Huron to represent District 22 following the passing of Rep. Bob Glanzer last month due to COVID-19.

Schneider, a Republican, was born and raised south of Huron and retired in 2017 as CEO of American Bank and Trust.

“I want to thank Lynn Schneider for stepping into this important role,” said Gov. Noem. “Lynn’s family and the Huron community suffered a great loss with Bob’s passing. I appreciate that Lynn has agreed to continue Bob’s legacy of service to his community and to our state in this way.”