Huron orders closure of bars and restaurants after more coronavirus cases

The Huron City Commission ordered the closure of all restaurants, food courts, coffee houses, bars, breweries, distilleries, wineries, clubs, cafes and other similar places of public accommodation offering food and beverages for on-site consumption.

The order takes affect at midnight, Monday, March 23rd.

Businesses may continue to operate in order to provide take-out, delivery, curbside service, drive-thru service. Any business continuing to operate in order to provide offsite service have to make sure they're taking steps to ensure social distancing and operate in compliance with federal and state health guidance in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The move is in response to the confirmation of six new cases of COVID-19 in Huron Sunday.

The closure order also includes all recreational facilities, public pools, health clubs, athletic facilities and theaters, including movie theaters and music or

entertainment venues are directed to close and cease operations.

Hookah lounges, cigar bars, vaping lounges or other similar business must also close but can continue to offer products for sale to consume

off-site under the same conditions as bars and restaurants.

Arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks, trampoline parks, and other similar recreational or entertainment facilities are directed to close and cease operations.

The closures do not apply to places like grocery stores, markets, retail stores that offer food, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries.

