Huron plant employee to self-quarantine after returning from S. Korea

A Huron meat processing plant employee has been quarantined as a coronavirus precaution after he returned from South Korea.

The Dakota Provision’s HR director has confirmed to Dakota News Now that the employee will be quarantined for two weeks. He says the company is also taking extra precautions by sanitizing their facilities daily.

The man in his 20s will be tested at a Huron clinic and will return to work if his test comes back negative.

The company says they are coordinating with the South Dakota Department of Health.

