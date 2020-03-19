Hy-Vee installing temporary windows at checkouts, bans personal bags

Hy-Vee announced on Thursday that it’s installing temporary windows at checkouts and is banning reusable bags because of COVID-19 concerns.

Effective Friday, Hy-Vee customers won’t be able to bring personal bags. Hy-Vee states it’s difficult to “monitor their cleanliness.”

Window panels will also be installed at checkouts to help deter the spread of COVID-19.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”

On Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced it is dedicating an hour of shopping to those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Hy-Vee announced other store changes

as well as new store hours.