Hy-Vee announces employee bonus, benefits program amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major regional grocery chain has announced an employee benefit program to thanks its employees who have continued to work during the coronavirus outbreak.

All Hy-Vee front line employees, including both part-time and full-time workers, will receive a 10% bonus on all hours worked between March 16 and April 12.

The company announced the program in a press release Thursday morning. It is part of a $10 million "commitment to employees" and will be paid out on April 17.

In addition, Hy-Vee is also offering new benefits to its more than 80,000 employees in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Company officials say they are offering job protective leave for all employees who either test positive for COVID-19 or are required by health officials to self-quarantine.

Hy-Vee is also waiving co-pays for full-time employees who use the company's telehealth services.