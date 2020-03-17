Hy-Vee announces temporary store changes

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee is changing its store hours among other temporary changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, store hours will change from 8 am to 8 pm, seven days a week. Hy-Vee said the new hours will give employees additional time to clean and sanitize the stores. The change in hours will not impact Hy-Vee convenience stores at this time.

Hy-Vee is closing its dining areas but they will still provide food service, carry-out only.

Hy-Vee is also changing the way Aisles Online operates. Deliveries will now be made through third-party services such as Shipt and Door Dash. Pickup is still available, although Hy-Vee is asking those who are able to shop inside to do so, to accommodate those advised by medical professionals to limit public exposure.

