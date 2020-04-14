Hy-Vee launches full-service fueling at its convenience stores

Hy-Vee, Inc. is now offering free full-service fueling at all its convenience store locations.

The company made the announcement Tuesday. The grocery store chain operates more than 165 convenience stores across its eight states.

Company officials say the service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump.

Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service.

Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle.

Many companies are taking similar steps due avoid personal during the COVID-19 outbreak. SiouxFalls.Business reports Kum & Go and Taylor's Pantry in Sioux Falls have launched similar options.