Hy-Vee notifies customers about changes amid coronavirus outbreak

In an email sent out to customers, Hy-Vee addressed how they are responding to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials with the grocery store said they've increased the amount of time workers are sanitizing throughout the stores. Employees are regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces while putting an emphasis on surfaces like door handles, PIN pads at the checkout, and restrooms.

Food service areas will continue to be sanitized regularly as well. Leaders said the CDC and the FDA have indicated the spread of the coronavirus is not related to food, so the food service areas will operate as normal. But samples will not be handed out right now and the salad bars have transitioned to pre-packaged items. Customers will not be allowed to use their refillable cups at this time either.

They have also asked employees to take precautionary measures like staying home if they're sick, washing their hands, and avoid touching their face.

In response to the amount of demand for certain products in their stores, leaders said they are working with suppliers and reaching out beyond their traditional suppliers to meet the need. They also mentioned using the Aisles Online service if you don't want to enter a store and are still able to pick it up outside of the store.