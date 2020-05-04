Hy-Vee officials: Company's meat supply is 'stable'

As concerns mount over a possible meat shortage due to processing plants shuttering because of COVID-19, a major regional grocery chain says its meat supply is not currently in jeopardy.

Hy-Vee is not limiting meat purchases, Public Relations Director Christina Gayman tells Dakota News Now.

Company officials say right now, the meat supply is "stable" as long as customers maintain their regular buying patterns.

Gayman says Hy-Vee is continuing to work with industry leaders so the company is prepared for any possible fluctuations in product.

Concerns over meat supply shortages have grown in the past few weeks after several meat processing plants, including Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

Some grocery chains, including Costco and Kroger, recently announced plans to impose limits on some meat purchases after "panic shopping" led to shortages of certain items.