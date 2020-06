Hy-Vee recalls salads due to potential Cyclospora contamination

Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 salads across its eight-state region due to a possible Cyclospora contamination.

The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention when Fresh Express, which manufactures the product, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control Prevention expanded its investigation of an outbreak of Cyclospora in the upper Midwest section of the United States.

The 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product that Hy-Vee pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation.

Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products that are being recalled as a result.

The products were distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

UPC: 0-07450-24669 HY-VEE SOUTHWEST CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.4 OZ

UPC: 0-07545-12053 HY-VEE SHREDDED ICEBERG 8 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-12047 HY-VEE AMERICAN BLEND SALAD 12 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-12048 HY-VEE ITALIAN BLEND SALAD 10 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-12051 HY-VEE COLESLAW MIX 16 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-12058 HY-VEE ROMAINE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-24668 HY-VEE ASIAN CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.7 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-24670 HY-VEE SUNFLOWER CHOPPED SALAD KIT 13.2 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-24672 HY-VEE CHIPOTLE CHEDDAR CHOPPED KIT 11.4 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-24674 HY-VEE GARDEN SALAD 12 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-24715 HY-VEE AVOCADO RANCH CHOPPED KIT 12.8 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-08530 HY-VEE VEGGIE DELUXE SALAD 12 OZ

UPC: 0-75450-12046 HY-VEE GREENER SUPREME BLEND 12 OZ