Hy-Vee taking steps to ensure customer and employee safety during COVID-19

During this pandemic, many stores have done what they can to prevent the spreading of the Coronavirus.

Hy-Vee has taken significant measures to sanitize all of their stores thoroughly.

Over the past couple weeks, Hy-Vee has been constantly changing the way that they’ve done things.

From store hours, to extra sanitizing throughout the day.

All to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Last week, Hy-Vee cut down their store hours to only being open 12 hours a day.

Store Director of the South Minnesota Hy-Vee location, Mark Lammers said, “The significance in the shorter store hours is to allow us more time for that disinfecting and sanitizing throughout the entire store. We’re basically closed for 12 hours to get that done.”

Hy-Vee has also hired an overnight cleaning company to disinfect over 20 different areas of the store including door handles, carts, and other high touch areas.

However, starting this week they began to open their doors one hour earlier for those who are considered at “high risk”

“From 7 a.m.-8 a.m. we do allow the seniors, and those who might be more at risk, to come in and get their shopping done prior to the general public coming in at 8 O’clock. That’s been a huge hit, that’s one of our busiest hours during the day is when our seniors come in from 7-8,” Lammers said.

Hy-Vee also tries to open every other cash register when they can to practice more social distancing.

Each cashier is equipped with a bottle of hand sanitizer and the option to where gloves.

Some stores have also installed something to separate the employees from the customers.

“We’ve recently installed our plexiglass panels to create a barrier between our customers and our employees.” Lammers added, “We have somebody assigned all day long to be attending to the check stands and making sure the belts stay clean.”

Self-checkout gets wiped down before every use, and someone is there ready to disinfect your cart handle as you walk in.

For as much as the store is doing to protect everyone in it, there’s also something customers can do as well.

“Encouraging customers most importantly to have two grocery carts of distance between you and the other customers,” said Lammers.

