Hy-Vee to implement one-way aisles, advising one person per cart

A major regional grocery chain is launching further measures to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Hy-Vee announced Friday they will soon implement one-way aisles in all its stores. Staff will install signage this weekend. The company says the goal is to stop people from passing each other, making it easier to maintain six feet of distance.

The grocery chain will also "strongly encourage" a "one person per cart" rule beginning Monday. They are asking customers to designate one person per family to go inside the store to help limit the number of people inside.

In addition, Hy-Vee will install additional temporary window panels on the back side of checkouts to help provide an additional layer of protection for both cashiers and customers. The panels are in addition to the panels already positioned on the front side of checkouts.