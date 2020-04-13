Hydroxychloroquine, national counter attack begins in South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem and other state leaders expressed their enthusiasm to possibly begin fighting back against COVID-19. Health professionals have already begun instituting Hydroxychloroquine to some extent. Former Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron was issued the drug as he attempted to battle the virus. Despite Glanzer's untimely passing, it is providing hope for other families awaiting the return of loved ones from the hospital.

There are side affects that could surface such as retinal damage, but licensed nursing home administrator Brenda Stienblock says she uses the medication for her lupus and the benefits have been worth the infrequent monitoring.

"When you're at that stage of the COVID-19 and you're sick, I've heard it's just been a life saver for many many people," Stienblock said.

She knows it can potentially be harmful for other people, which is why the testing continues to come into play. After ten years of using the drug she has not had any health complications. The affordability of the drug has also been highlighted Stienblock after paying roughly $80 for 90 tablets. According to her, doctors are also using approximately 12 tablets for COVID-19 patients.

"What I've heard is that within two to three days people that were more or less on their deathbed are starting to recover; and then within four or five days their breathing has gone back to normal. So yeah I just kind of think it's a no-brainer to give it a shot, and I'm quite pleased South Dakota is going to give it a shot and be the first state to do it."

Another drug to keep an eye out for throughout the country is Remdesivir. Health professionals say more testing is needed, but according to NBC News, of the patients that received the drug, 68% were able to reduce their need for oxygen support.