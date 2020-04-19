"I feel like I was a good doctor before, I'm better now."

He's known since he was just a boy, there were problems with his heart. When Dr. Jason Knutson was just 6-years-old, he was diagnosed with a heart murmur and an aortic coarctation - or a narrowing of the aorta. A repair was made and he recovered.

More problems surfaced when he was in college and repairs were once again made. And it was then, that Jason believed he could look forward to a long, healthy life.

So when he started coughing up blood late summer of 2018, he knew he was in trouble. The story in the video above details the incredibly fortunate chain of events that night, that allowed his own colleagues to come through for he and his wife and family, and save his life.

He knows now, more than ever, how important the work is that they do for families nearly every day.