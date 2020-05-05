Industrial hemp still faces regulatory hurdles in South Dakota

Industrial hemp production in South Dakota is getting closer but there are still regulatory hurdles ahead.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm of Platte, a prime sponsor of the legislative bill, says state Ag Secretary Kim Vanneman told him the rules will soon be ready to go the US Ag Department for review and approval.

Qualm says time will probably run out on any planting potential this year, but he believes there will be marketing opportunities for those that grow the crop next year, Dakota Radio Group reports.

A bill passed last year was vetoed by Governor Kristi Noem. The legislature and the Governor worked out a compromise bill this year.