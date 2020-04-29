Informational Facebook live sessions aim to help families navigate through the pandemic

The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment wanted to provide resources to families as they navigate spending more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The CPCM started in 2017 to lead South Dakota's strategic plan for ending child sexual abuse and maltreatment. This plan was developed by Jolene's Law Task Force. The center is a statewide effort with an advisory board of about 30 professionals from multiple agencies across South Dakota, like Child's Voice and the Children's Home Society.

Staff at the center decided to start Facebook live sessions with various professionals to help keep families and children safe while they're at home right now. The director of the center, Carrie Sanderson, said there's some concern that children may be in unsafe living environments that they're unable to escape right now. The trauma of not being able to work or leave home can also cause a lot of stress for adults.

So the Facebook live sessions are a way to connect people with professionals to help. Topics covered so far include mental health and talking to children about COVID-19 and internet safety since so many kids are remote learning.

In the coming weeks, topics will include tips on how to safely parent through the trauma of COVID-19 and maltreatment risk among children with disabilities. You can 'like' the center's Facebook page and get notifications for the Facebook videos when they are scheduled. On Friday at 11:00 AM, Dr. Kelly Bass, a licensed social worker and Master of Social Work Program Director for USD, will talk about the "Brain Fog" caused by COVID-19.