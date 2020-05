Authorities say a Minnehaha County Jail inmate has died in custody.

Thirty-one-year-old Jordin Lea Eichman was found unresponsive in her cell at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, according to Warden Mike Mattson.

Staff attempted live-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Eichmann had recently been booked on a misdemeanor child support warrant.

She was alone in her cell. Mattson said investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.