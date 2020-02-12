Interstate 29 closed in North Dakota

Officials have closed all of Interstate 29 in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation said all lanes of the interstate from Canada to the South Dakota border are closed Wednesday morning due to a winter storm moving the region.

Strong winds and blowing snow are making for dangerous driving conditions across the state. The state's Highway Patrol described conditions as "life-threatening."

The same system is moving across South Dakota Wednesday morning, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures.

