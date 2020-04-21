Investigation into whether state lawmakers were drunk on job begins Tuesday

The South Dakota Senate Interim Investigation Committee is meeting Tuesday to hear a complaint filed against two Senate leaders.

Sen. Phil Jensen of Rapid City filed the complaint against Senate Majority Leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids and Senate President Pro Tem Brock Greenfield of Clark. He accuses them of being drunk in the Capitol Building during the final day of the session on March 30th.

Sen. Art Rusch of Vermillion, a former circuit court judge, is chairing the committee. He told Dakota Radio Group the two accused Senators have hired former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley to lead their defense.

Rusch says the Senate can discipline members if found guilty, adding that the Senate does have the right to expel members under certain circumstances.

There will be another hearing by the committee on Friday. Rusch says any penalty voted on by the committee would have to go before the full Senate.