Iowa coronavirus cases jump 389; total approaches 350,000

State health officials say the number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases identified in Iowa increased by 389 Friday, bringing the state’s total known positive cases to nearly 350,000.

Three more COVID-19 deaths also were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 720 since the outbreak began.

Iowa Department of Public Health data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since peaking in early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. That's about two weeks after Gov. Kim Reynolds reopened bars and restaurants and relaxed other restrictions on social activities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)