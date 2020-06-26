Iowa coronavirus deaths exceed 700, positive cases up by 493

Iowa public health data indicates the state has surpassed 700 deaths from the coronavirus and known additional positive cases have jumped by 493 in the last 24 hours.

Data shows the state with 27,555 known positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, about 9.8% of those tested overall.

Seven additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours put the state at 701 total known deaths since state officials began tracking the virus in March.

Counties showing significant increases in known positive cases in recent days include Story and Johnson, where local health officials have attributed the increase to young adults in college communities with increasingly active bar scenes.

