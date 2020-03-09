Iowa governor announces first 3 COVID-19 cases in state

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday that three cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Iowa.

All three individuals with COVID-19 recently took a cruise in Egypt before returning home to Johnson County in Iowa.

All three of the individuals are recovering at home in isolation.

Iowa health officials said one of the individuals is between 41 and 60 years old. The other two individuals with COVID-19 are between 61 and 80 years old.

The cruise that the three individuals were on ran from Feb. 17 to March 2. The individuals returned home on March 3.

