Iowa governor in 'modified quarantine' after Pence meetings

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she'll be go into “modified quarantine” after meeting with Vice President Mike Pence at a time when one of his aides tested positive for coronavirus.

Reynolds said that Pence’s aide was at the White House when she visited last Wednesday to brief Pence and President Trump.

Reynolds met again with Pence on Friday when he visited Iowa to meet with religious leaders and food executives.

Reynolds said that she had no contact with Pence’s aide but that “out of an abundance of caution” she will take steps to isolate herself. Reynolds said that she tested negative Monday for coronavirus and is feeling healthy.

