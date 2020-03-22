Iowa health officials report 22 new coronavirus cases

Iowa health officials have confirmed 22 new coronavirus cases in the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that the state now has 90 cases of COVID-19. Johnson County reported five new cases of COVID-19, and Tama County reported 3 new cases. The new virus cases include two new cases in each of the following counties: Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, and Harrison counties. The counties of Dallas, Kossuth, Linn, Poweshiek, Scott, Sioux, Washington, and Woodbury counties each reported one new case of the disease. For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

