Iowa officials seek isolation for visitors to virus areas

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued a travel notice telling Iowans returning from any country with COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

The countries meeting that description include China, Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea. Dr. Caitlin Pedati, an epidemiologist serving as Iowa’s public health medical director, says Tuesday those who become ill should call their doctor's office and inform them of their recent travel.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa but experts expect infections are likely. Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is now doing its own COVID-19 testing at a state laboratory in Iowa City.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)